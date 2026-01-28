Navs' Future Prospects Baseball Clinic Returns in 2026

Published on January 28, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

North Shore Navigators News Release







LYNN, Mass. - The North Shore Navigators of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) will be hosting two sessions of their popular youth baseball clinic at Fraser Field again during the summer of 2026.

For the fourth consecutive summer, the Navs' Future Prospects Clinic will feature two sessions of clinics for children ages 6-14, with each expanding to four days. Clinics in 2026 are scheduled for June 29-July 2 and July 13-16 (both Monday through Thursday).

The clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m. sharp each day and run through 1 p.m., featuring instruction from Navs players and coaches.

The cost of the clinic, per camper, is $180 for one session or $330 for both sessions. A sibling discount is available. All participants will receive a T-shirt at the conclusion of camp, which can be worn for free entry to all Navigators home games.

Lunch will be served to all participants throughout both sessions, with options changing each day. Campers may also bring their own lunch. Please inform Navs staff of any food allergies in advance of each session.

The Navigators will return to historic Fraser Field and the NECBL for their 19th summer season in 2026, with first pitch set for Friday, June 5. Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from January 28, 2026

Navs' Future Prospects Baseball Clinic Returns in 2026 - North Shore Navigators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.