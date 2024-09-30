National Fullback Dylan St. Pierre Returns to Lions
September 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Monday that National fullback Dylan St. Pierre has been signed to the practice roster.
St. Pierre (6'2, 225 lbs)- originally signed with the team after attending a Las Vegas free agent camp in early 2023. St. Pierre would earn a spot on the practice squad following a strong training camp showing in Kamloops and made his professional debut in the Western Final at Winnipeg last November.
Before turning pro, St. Pierre suited up as a receiver with his hometown Ottawa Gee- Gees and recorded 45 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns across 33 games.
