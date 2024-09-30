Blue Bombers Add Hornibrook to Practice Roster, Drop Scott
September 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster: American offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook (6-5, 300, Duke)
Released from practice roster: American quarterback Bryan Scott
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 30, 2024
- Blue Bombers Add Hornibrook to Practice Roster, Drop Scott - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Add Hornibrook to Practice Roster, Drop Scott
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers, EIC Partner to Honour Orange Shirt Day
- Blue Bombers Add to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Add to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Sign Quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott to Practice Roster