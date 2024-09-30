Blue Bombers Add Hornibrook to Practice Roster, Drop Scott

September 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster: American offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook (6-5, 300, Duke)

Released from practice roster: American quarterback Bryan Scott

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 30, 2024

Blue Bombers Add Hornibrook to Practice Roster, Drop Scott - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.