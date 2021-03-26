Nate Samson Is Back

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of INF Nate Samson.

Entering his 16th professional season, it will also be the sixth season with the Sioux City Explorers for Samson.

Over his five years in Sioux City, Samson firmly entrenched himself into the upper echelon of Explorers greats as one can find his name near the top of many offensive categories in the Explorers record books. He has played in the third most games in franchise history at 408. His 541 career hits now sit second behind Michael Lang's 642. He is second in both RBI with 274 and doubles with 95.

During his X's career he has hit for a .332 average, stolen 95 bases and has struck out only 98 times compared to his 149 walks. He has twice set the X's single season record for hits. Breaking Noah Perio's record in 2016 with 137 and then beating his own mark in 2018 with 141 also capturing the batting title that year with a .340 average. In 2016 Samson also became the first ever Sioux City Explorer to win the league MVP award.

Last season the Orlando, Florida native played for the St. Paul Saints. He appeared in 48 games and hit .257 with nine doubles, 22 RBI, 16 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

The four time American Association All-Star has given Explorers fans elite production in both the middle of the infield and lineup. He has led the league in hits three times. When Nate Samson is part of the starting nine, Sioux City is 231-178 (.566). He has never batted below .300 in any season with the X's.

The 33 year old shortstop was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. He spent seven seasons in the Cubs minor league system reaching as high as Triple A, Iowa.

After being released by the Cubs, Samson found himself in the American Association, however not with Sioux City. The Winnipeg Goldeyes were the prolific infielders first stop in the league. Spending part of the 2013 season with the Fish he played in 42 games and hit .216 with 15 RBI, 11 runs.

His first year in Sioux City came in 2014 and he became an instant household name around Siouxland. In 43 games he hit a blistering .335 with 12 doubles, 23 RBI, 26 runs scored and nine swiped bags.

It was enough to earn him another call to affiliate, this time a chance with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he spent the remainder of that 2014 season in Double-A, Mobile. Hitting .274 over 46 games.

Oddly enough during the Explorers record breaking 75 win campaign in 2015, Samson was not a part of that team. He was instead with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, across three levels, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, Samson played in 51 games, hitting .226.

The 2016 MVP season was one of the best seasons put together by a Sioux City Explorer. Playing in all 100 games, he hit a sizzling .350, a career high six home runs, 31 doubles and 31 stolen bases. He also drove in and scored 68 runs.

Throughout his entire 15 year career across all levels. Samson has played in 1,295 games, collected 1,250 hits for a .287 career batting average. Swatted 42 home runs, 204 doubles, driven in 541 RBI, scored 634 career runs and stole 148 bases.

With the signing of INF Nate Samson the Explorers have now signed 17 players to a 2021 contract (12 pitchers, 5 position players)

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Brandon Brosher

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Dylan Hecht

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Carlos Sierra

C Justin Felix

INF Nate Samson

OF Chase Harris

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada

