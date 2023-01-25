Nashville Sounds Announce Premium All-Inclusive Season Ticket Membership for 2023

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds have announced a new all-inclusive season ticket membership for the Houchens Insurance Group Club seats for the upcoming 2023 season. Available in three plans, the ticket membership includes two hours of access to a rotating, chef-inspired menu and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for two hours in the Brauer Lounge.

Full-season (75 games), half-season (38 games) and partial-season (18 games) memberships are available for purchase. Members get access to a chef-inspired rotating menu in the Brauer Lounge. Access begins when gates open and runs for two hours.

The plan includes non-alcoholic drinks, canned beer and seltzers, and access to the Club Level concession stand menu. There will also be a dessert bar which will be available mid-game that includes cookies, brownies and soft-serve ice cream.

"Our team is always looking for ways to constantly improve the gameday experience, and this premium all-inclusive ticket membership reflects that," said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam English. "We are thrilled to introduce a membership that creates value for fans and gives them access to the first-class amenities that First Horizon Park has to offer."

Membership plans start at just $1,250 per seat for a partial season, $2,500 per seat for a half season and $4,500 per seat for a full season.

The HIG Club (sections 207-210) offer fully padded, suite style seats and offer some of the best seats at First Horizon Park.

Season ticket memberships provide families, businesses and fans with the best seating options, gameday experience, amenities and benefits First Horizon Park has to offer. Exclusive membership benefits include:

Significant savings - members receive up to 45% off single-game ticket prices.

Free parking - members can save up to $1,000 on parking fees around First Horizon Park.

Membership events - exclusive invites to VIP events such as batting practice on the field.

Pro Shop discount - receive 15% off all purchases.

VIP Card - Enjoy discounts at select Germantown restaurants with special membership card.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

