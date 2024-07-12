Nashville Revisits Billings for Spot in ArenBowl XXXII

July 12, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Nashville Kats News Release







NASHVILLE - The distance between the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, home of the Nashville Kats, and the Meadowlands Sports Complex, site of ArenaBowl XXXIII, is 886 miles. However, a detour puts the Kats 1,633 miles in the other direction to Montana, where they will face the top-seeded Billings Outlaws in the AFL Semifinals. The game will take place on Saturday evening at 9:07 PM CT / 8:07 PM MT, and it will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and locally in Nashville on 102.5 and 106.3 FM The Game, with Greg Pogue and Nick Guerriero announcing.

FOR THE 'SHIP: The 33rd ArenaBowl is set to be played at the American Dream Center at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, July 19.

A BREATH OF FRESH MONTANA AIR: Since joining the Kats on June 8, AFL legendary quarterback Randy Hippeard has been the unsung hero that all AFL fans remember. Since taking over, Hippeard, the 2017 AFL MVP, has thrown for 487 yards with 49 completions and an 81.7 percent completion rate. Hippeard is tied with backup QB Dalton Oliver with 13 TD passes.

OFFENSIVE PERFECTION: The Kats scored a touchdown on all nine offensive possessions in the first round at Orlando. This was the first time this season an AFL team scored a TD on all offensive drives.

STAND YOUR GROUND: The Kats defense forced three turnovers with an interception by Derrick "Bones" Jones and two fumble recoveries by Ezekiel Rose and Jay Woods. Rose forced the other fumble that Woods returned for 30 yards. The defense held the Predators to just 50% on third-down conversions and 33% on fourth-down chances.

ALL HALE BRAX: Braxton Haley finished with a team-best three touchdown receptions on three catches for 62 yards. Four other Kats also scored from the air: Kendrick Ings, Marquise Irvin, Milton Williams III, and James Atoe.

SHORT RUN GAME POWER: Nashville scored twice with short run attempts by Carlton Brown and Irvin. Brown moved the ball five times for 20 net yards.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from July 12, 2024

Nashville Revisits Billings for Spot in ArenBowl XXXII - Nashville Kats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.