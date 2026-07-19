Narumi Nets Game Winner, Defense Holds Firm

Published on July 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







On a balmy Saturday night in Sandy, Utah at America First Field, two sides in search of three points faced off. For Orlando, it was a chance to reestablish winning ways since the volatile season currently has the club sitting outside of the playoff picture. Utah, on the other hand, was seeking its first victory over Orlando since the club made its return in 2024.

Utah would eventually emerge victorious due to a long-range effort from Narumi and a master class in defense from the defensive unit.

Narumi From Distance

The dynamic Japanese midfielder scored her second goal as a Royal and just her third goal in NWSL regular season play. While she doesn't find herself on the score sheet, often, the two times that she has netted for the Royals in 2026, have both been spectacular long range efforts.

After receiving the ball from fellow midfielder Ana Tejada near the arc, Narumi danced to the left side of the box, taking a fleeting glance at the goal on the way. By the time she got to the corner of the box, she had made her decision, and a lofted chip to the back post gave Utah the lead; a masterfully executed shot. Narumi's presence in center of the park this season has given the Royals' midfield a boost that has lifted the squad into fifth place in the standings. With the way that Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets wants to press and build out of the back, he asks his midfielders to cover a lot of ground, while also needing to be technically sound. Narumi perfectly fits the profile and her play has elevated the level of everyone around her.

Defensive Unit Shuts Down Banda and Co

While Zambian forward Barbra Banda is not the only attacking threat that Orlando Pride possesses, she does boast the most goals scored in 2026 and the Royals' defensive spine needed to be at the top of their game to snatch a shutout. Chicago native Tatumn Milazzo found herself embroiled in a battle of strength and will against the forward and found herself more than equal to the challenge. In situations where Milazzo was avoided by the opposing attackers, fellow center-back Kate Del Fava was always there to help sweep up the balls in behind.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn also found herself sweeping things up, playing a very high line behind her defense as a "sweeper keeper" to snuff out any danger over the top. The Royals were collectively able to hold Orlando to zero shots on goal in the first half of a match, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since May 23rd, 2022 when the Pride lost to Chicago 4-2. The reward for such proactive defending was the club's first shutout since a 0-0 draw on May 10 away at Bay FC.

Following Saturday's victory, the Royals head to the East Coast where North Carolina Courage awaits, smarting after a 3-0 loss at Bay FC. That matchup will take place on Saturday, July 25th at 5:45 p.m. MT on ION. The Royals then return home for an exciting two-match home stint, welcoming Washington Spirit to America First Field on July 29 and Portland Thorns on August 2. Tickets for both matches can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 19, 2026

Narumi Nets Game Winner, Defense Holds Firm - Utah Royals FC

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