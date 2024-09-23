NAHL Stars of the Week - September 16-22, 2024
September 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
The NAHL Stars of the Week for September 16-22, 2024, presented by Bauer Hockey.
Central: Alex Laurenza, Austin Bruins East: Ruslan Jamaldinov, Philadelphia Rebels Midwest: Jacob Ligi, Chippewa Steel South: Charlie Zolin, Amarillo Wranglers
