NA Now: Watertown Shamrocks

September 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks YouTube Video







Watertown Shamrocks head coach Casey Kirley talks about the buzz around the community for the team and how his playing and coaching experiences have brought him to the Shamrocks. Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/

