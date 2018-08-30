Muckdogs Game Notes - vs. Mahoning Valley

August 30, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Batavia Muckdogs News Release





Today's Game- Batavia starts their final road trip of the regular season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, who are in first place in the Pinckney Division. They hold a 4.5 game lead over Batavia with six games to go, with the first three being head-to-head matchups.

That was last night- The Muckdogs' offense was back at it again in a masterful 8-1 victory over the State College Spikes. Sean Reynolds and Bubba Hollins each went yard in the game to propel Batavia to their second straight game with eight runs. The last time that happened was August 2nd and 3rd, when Batavia dropped eight runs on the Scrappers on back-to-back days.

Just Win, Baby- The final six games that Batavia will play this season are against the two teams above them in the division. If the Muckdogs can come out with a sweep against Mahoning Valley, they could find themselves 1.5 games back of the divison lead going into the final series of the regular season.

Bradshaw's Big Bat- Since joining the Muckdogs roster on August 17th, Davis Bradshaw has been putting up incredible numbers. He's batting .352 just having snapped his seven-game hit streak. Five of those games were multi-hit games, including the only 5-5 game in the NYPL this season.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 16 of his last 19 games, putting up 23 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The Rubber- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He had a stretch has lasted 42 innings without giving up an earned run for Rodriguez. Six of his last nine outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters.

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .254 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 310 runs against, 119 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 70 games this season, 43 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batavia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 22-21 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the second-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 4-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 28th, C Nick Fortes was promoted to Greensboro and C Keegan Fish was promoted to Batavia from the GCL.

Marlins Update- The Boston Red Sox dropped 11 runs on the Marlins in the seventh inning yesterday. Six different players had multi-hit games. Meanwhile former Muckdog Auston Dean went yard en route to the 14-6 L.

