Motor City Rockers Partner with Five Iron Golf

The Rockers are excited to announce their new partnership with Five Iron Golf for the 2024-25 season!

Five Iron Golf is redefining the indoor golf experience by combining cutting-edge simulators and top-notch instruction with premium events, amenities, and a diverse selection of food and cocktails. Whether you're a golf enthusiast or just looking to have a great time, Five Iron Golf offers a dynamic and engaging atmosphere.

As part of this partnership, Rockers fans will have the chance to win coupons and discounts for Five Iron Golf through Chuck-A-Puck. Five Iron Golf has locations nationwide, including Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township.

We look forward to expanding our partner network and welcoming Five Iron Golf to the Rockers family and Big Boy Arena!

