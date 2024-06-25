Motor City Rockers Announce Organizational Changes

Fraser, MI: Team President Scott Brand on behalf of the Motor City Rockers announced changes to the Rockers' organization effective June 25, 2024. He stated that, "the organization has set goals and policies that will continue to build and strengthen our competitive product on the ice. Additionally, our focus will continue to be on the experience of our fans, an enhanced relationship with Big Boy Arena, and deepen roots in the Detroit metropolitan area."

Brand also announced that, "the Rockers are retaining key personnel within our organization who have been part of building our team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League." The Rockers also conveyed appreciation to everyone who was involved in the past with building a solid foundation for the continuing growth and impact of the Rockers in the metro area.

Key personnel in the new organization's structure are:

Scott Brand - A native Michigander will continue in his role as Team President and Chief Operations Officer, building on the growth last season of new and expanded corporate partnerships, community outreach, and fan interest. Brand will lead business operations and provide overall day-to-day organizational leadership. He will also serve as primary spokesperson on behalf of the group.

Gordie Brown - Continuing his role as Head Coach, will also assume the role of Director of Hockey Operations and the team's General Manager. Brown will have full responsibility for the on-ice product including all player transactions, and related management decisions. "Gordie and his staff have done a tremendous job, and the team has advanced further in the playoffs each season under his leadership. He is committed to our organization goals of player development, winning, and creating a positive culture in our locker room" Brand added.

Connor Jakacki - Will continue in his role as Ticket Sales Manager and Corporate Account Manager. The native Michigander has experience with the Saginaw Spirit and Great Lakes Loons and was a member of the Saginaw Valley State University Golf team in college.

Brooke Nadolny - Continues as Office and Merchandise Manager plus a new role as Director of Special Projects for the Rockers. Her duties will also involve assisting the Rockers' hockey operations department. Another Michigander, Brooke, is a graduate of Wayne State University with a master's degree in Sports Administration.

Taylor Smith - Will expand her role by adding social media manager responsibilities while continuing with her current duties of marketing, community relations and game night operations. The Wayne State graduate and marketing major will also oversee the Rockers' internship program.

Brand stated that, "we are pleased that Connor, Brooke, and Taylor are continuing their work with the organization. The Rockers are fortunate to have their talents and to provide them with valuable experience as they pursue their career goals in sports management."

The organization is committed to enhancing our partnership with Big Boy Arena, and with the help of Big Boy Arena, we will expand our fan experience and community outreach. One immediate initiative will be joint sponsorship of the learn to skate and learn to play hockey programs as part of outreach and partnership.

For more information, please contact info@rockershockey.com

