More Preseason Honors For Corvallis Alum Adley Rutschman

Alum Adley Rutschman (2016), a junior catcher at Oregon State, received the Richard "Dick" W. Case Award, given annually to USA Baseball's top player in honor of the organization's founding Executive Director and CEO. Past collegiate team recipients include major leaguers Ryan Zimmerman (2005), Stephen Strasburg (2008) and Carlos Rodon (2013).

He was projected to be the 2019 National Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He was also named a first-team preseason All-American by D1baseball.com and Perfect Game.

Rutschman, who reported to Team USA days after being named the Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series, batted .355 with five doubles in nine games with the club.

Adley hit .408 as a sophomore, the third-best single-season average in school history. He broke OSU's season records for hits (102) and RBIs (83), and the College World Series record for most hits in one tournament (17).

Check out Daron Sutton's recent interview of Adley on MLB Roundtrip with Perfect Game. In the interview, Adley talks glowingly about his dad Randy, also an alum of the Knights (1999-2004) and current Knights Baseball Club board member.

