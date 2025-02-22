Monterey Bay FC Debuts 2025 CHARLY Primary and Secondary Kits

February 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) today unveiled its 2025 CHARLY primary and secondary kits ahead of the club's fourth campaign. These fresh new threads draw inspiration from the coastal communities of the Monterey Peninsula, seamlessly incorporating Monterey Bay FC's brand identity.

"We're very excited for this day, it's one that we waited a long time for. The color we were always meant to play in - Crisp blue - is finally realized," said Monterey Bay FC President Mike DiGiulio. "Having the ability to fully customize our kits and really express the beauty of our market was the most important factor for us. We're thankful for our partnership with CHARLY. The quality and the design are everything we hoped they would be. Expectations and enthusiasm within the club have never been higher."

The 2025 CHARLY primary kit, known as the Sea kit, is inspired by the iconic and breathtaking rocky coastlines that define the Monterey Bay and run south along the Pacific Ocean to Big Sur. The Sea kit primarily incorporates the club's Kelp blue color, accented with white sleeves. In addition, the inside of the neckline bears an inscription of the club's defining theme, "Land and Sea."

The 2025 CHARLY secondary kit, known as the Crisp kit, showcases the club's signature Crisp blue color for the first time since the color's brief and temporary use at the beginning of the inaugural season in 2022. The Crisp kit features two wave-like designs reminiscent of the waves on the club's crest and includes Kelp blue trim on the sleeves and collar. Additional details play out in the club's nickname "Crisp and Kelp" being inscribed on the inside of the neckline.

These two new kits are the first that Monterey Bay FC has released in its new partnership with CHARLY, a Mexican-based soccer brand. The partnership was announced on January 2, 2025, and will include one more to-be-released kit for the 2025 season at a later date.

"These kits that we created in partnership with Monterey Bay are a wonderful representation of their ties to the ocean and community that surrounds them," said Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "We hope the fans love the kits as much as we do, and we look forward to our next launch with the club."

Fans can purchase the new Sea Kit and Crisp Kit in both adult and youth sizes in person at today's kit launch event at Cardinale Stadium or online at mbfcshop.com starting Sunday, February 23. Single-game and group tickets for the 2025 season are available now. Visit MontereyBayFC.com for more information.

