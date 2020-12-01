Monsters and Physicians Ambulance Join Together for Season of Giving

December 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's annual Season of Giving program, presented by Physicians Ambulance, will take place throughout the month of December impacting several organizations across Northeast Ohio.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has limited in-person volunteering opportunities, the Monsters will help drive awareness on how fans can safely help local charity partners during the holiday season. A resource page is available here that also serves as a hub of information for fans looking to support some of the great local charities that the Monsters have partnered with.

In recognition of the global generosity movement Giving Tuesday, the Monsters Community Foundation and Physicians Ambulance announced they will each donate $1,000 to Children's Hunger Alliance, The Gathering Place and Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless in conjunction with Giving Tuesday. The Monsters will raise additional funds benefiting these organizations through auctions and raffles on the team's official Dash Platform from December 9th to 16th. Some of the items up for bid include game-worn Brett Gallant, Dillon Simpson and Brad Thiessen jerseys. Fans can participate in the auctions by downloading the Monsters Mobile App or.

"We are excited to be able to carry on the Season of Giving tradition in these unique circumstances with the help of Physicians Ambulance and our community partners," said Monsters President & COO Mike Ostrowski. "We hope that by using our platform we can help these great organizations continue to bring holiday cheer to families and individuals in our community."

Working alongside the NBA G League's Canton Charge, the Monsters will assemble PPE and Essential Kits including face masks, gloves, hand lotion and more. Thanks to Physicians Ambulance employees, 750 kits will be delivered to the Be A Better Me Foundation, The City Mission and Fatima Family Center.

The Monsters are also teaming up with Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services for their Hope for the Holidays initiative. With 2,800 kids in foster care in Cuyahoga County, Hope for the Holidays helps provide holiday gifts for all the children and teens. Fans are welcome to join the Monsters in their efforts by also donating gifts listed on Hope for the Holidays' Target Wishlist or contributing to a gift card. Gifts can be shipped directly from Target to the agency's address as well which is located on the wishlist site.

