MLS MVP Race & Playoff Picture: Twellman's Takes

September 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







The LA Galaxy are on FIRE. They've only lost ONCE in 16 games at home and yes they still give up goals and look to struggle to defend in transition but as they proved in the last El Trafico. Good luck trying to stop them from scoring 3+ goals in a game, they've done that 12 times in 2024!

I love having a good debate, and especially when it comes to the Most Valuable Player in MLS. Suarez and Messi will have their own arguments when it's all said and done, but that being the most complete and deepest roster in MLS history I think hurts their cases.

Cucho Hernandez is the figure head by which everything Willfried Nancy wants to do with his team in Columbus and if they make a run at Miami for the shield he may have a case.

Luciano Acosta the reigning MVP who's argument for the award in '24 may be greater than what he did last year considering 59% of the goals scored in MLS the last 2 years by Cincinnati have come off his contributions. BUT, Evander has my attention and I think he may get my vote. I get it 3 players on Portland have scored 14+ goals but anyone that has watched Portland would tell you none of it happens if Evander is not unlocked in the way that Phil Neville has done so in his first year as manage. 63 goals scored for the Timbers that's the 2nd most in MLS and 33 Evander goal contributions breaks the club record set by Diego Valeri in 2017 when he was named MVP.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #mvp

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.