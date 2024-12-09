MLB Pro Austin Nola and Former Range Rider Jonathan Pintaro Giving Baseball Lessons at Glacier Bank Park

KALISPELL, MT - Former Seattle Mariner and San Diego Padre, and current Kansas City Royal Austin Nola, as well as former Range Rider ace Jonathan Pintaro will be offering private baseball lessons at Glacier Bank Park. This is a unique opportunity for aspiring players of all ages to learn from a catcher and infielder with nearly 350 big league games under his belt, as well as from a pitcher who has made a meteoric rise, going just last year all the way from the Flathead Valley to AAA within the Mets organization.

Nola and Pintaro are available at different times due to their schedules, with all available slots being shown in the registration portal. You can choose lessons that last an hour or 30 minutes, as well as specifics including hitting, catching, or fielding with Nola, or pitching with Pintaro. Spaces are limited, so early registration is highly encouraged to secure preferred time slots.

Booking Your Lesson is Easy:

Visit glacierbankpark.com : Head straight to our homepage and look for the prominent "Baseball Lessons" button. Click the button to be directed to the booking page.

Choose Your Instructor: Choose your preferred instructor and click on the corresponding box.

Select Your Skill Focus: Based on the instructor's offered lessons, choose the specific skill you want to work on and lesson duration. Click "Add" to confirm your selection.

Review and Proceed: Confirm your desired skill on the summary page. If everything looks good, click "Next."

Schedule Your Session: Pick a convenient date and time slot from the available options.

Finalize Your Booking: Enter your payment information to complete the booking.

Visit the direct link to book your lessons here

Please note: All appointments require staff review and confirmation. You will be contacted shortly after booking a lesson with further details.

Don't miss this incredible chance to train with a big leaguer at the home of the Range Riders!

About Austin Nola

Austin Nola is a highly respected MLB player known for his versatility and his experience. Originally playing shortstop at Louisiana State University (LSU), Nola ended up signing with the Miami Marlins after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB draft. He then switched to being primarily a catcher after making it to AAA. He made his Big League debut on June 16, 2019, for the Seattle Mariners, appearing in over 100 games for the M's before being traded to the San Diego Padres. Nola appeared in over 200 games in San Diego, then signed with the Royals organization in 2024.

About Jonathan Pintaro

Jonathan Pintaro is currently in the New York Mets organization after starting his professional career with the Glacier Range Riders in 2023. Over the course of his five-year career with Division II Shorter University, Pintaro pitched in over 300 innings with 31 wins, 410 strikeouts, and an ERA of 3.39. This season in Glacier, he started the season in the PBL with domination before the Mets signed him, starting him at High-A Brooklyn and finishing the season with AAA Syracuse. In the Arizona Fall League, he made four appearances with an ERA of 3.48 and 10 strikeouts.

Glacier Bank Park is an award-winning professional baseball stadium and entertainment venue located in Kalispell, Montana. The facility opened in 2022, and primarily serves as the home field of the Glacier Range Riders, who compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL). To learn about the stadium, visit GlacierBankPark.com.

