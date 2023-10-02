Mississippi Sea Wolves Re-Sign Philip Wong

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are thrilled to announce the re-signing of Philip Wong for the upcoming 2023/2024 season. Wong, a dynamic and versatile player, will continue to be a vital asset to the team under the guidance of Head Coach Joe Pace.

During the off-season, Wong has been dedicated to enhancing his performance and physical condition. When asked about his primary focus during training, Wong stated, "I've been working a lot on my overall strength. Lots of off-ice training. Also been running and biking a lot." This dedication to fitness showcases Wong's commitment to elevating his game for the coming season.

Known for his well-rounded style of play, Wong describes himself as a "200-foot player." He takes pride in contributing to both offense and defense while maintaining a physical presence on the ice. "I take pride in playing defense, but I also try to provide offense," expressed Wong. "I want to be out there in every different situation."

When asked about his personal goals for the upcoming season, Wong expressed his eagerness to contribute to the team's success. He emphasized the importance of chemistry with teammates, stating, "It means a lot. As a group, you have to be on the same page and strive for the same goals. If you've got good chemistry, you make each other better."

Wong's commitment to improving his Hockey IQ is another trait that sets him apart. He shared his approach to mental challenges, saying, "I watch a lot of hockey. I watch some game tape of myself to see what I could do better or different. But it's important not to do that too much. You don't wanna think too much out there; you want to play on instinct."

Head Coach Joe Pace commented on Wong's dedication, saying, "Philip is very committed to his physical and mental development. Yeah, no he is a valuable asset to our team and we look forward to another successful season with him on board."

The Mississippi Sea Wolves and their fans eagerly await the start of the 2023/2024 season, with Philip Wong's re-signing bringing even more hope for a successful year.

