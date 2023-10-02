Prowlers Add Sokolov in Net

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the addition of goaltender Makar Sokolov to the roster. The 22-year-old saw time with the Delaware Thunder last season.

"Makar comes very highly regarded from very credible people," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "I am excited to add him to the mix and hope he takes full advantage of the opportunity in front of him."

Sokolov played just over 96 minutes in three relief appearances for the Thunder in 2022-23. He had a 4.36 goals-against average and .860 save percentage in that time.

Sokolov played junior hockey in his native Russia for Yastreby Omsk's U18 team and Tyumenski Legion's U17 and U16 teams .

The Prowlers' home opener is Oct. 20 and season ticket packages are still available to see every home game this season. For more information and to purchase, visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

