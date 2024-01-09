Mississippi Braves to Move to Columbus, Georgia

January 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







To our incredible fans -- 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. The Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA, as of the start of the 2025 season.

We want to thank Pearl, the surrounding Jackson community, and the state of Mississippi for the incredible support for the franchise over the past 19 years. We have loved creating memories with you at Trustmark Park, and we look forward to bringing you an amazing 2024 season. The M-Braves will be commemorating the 20th season at Trustmark Park throughout the 69-game home schedule in 2024, beginning with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 9th, vs. Biloxi.

We are hopeful that this is not the end of professional baseball in Pearl, and our organization will support any efforts to bring a team to Trustmark Park in the future.

