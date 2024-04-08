Mississippi Braves Opening Week Homestand Highlights

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Biloxi Shuckers for a six-game homestand, April 9-14, celebrating Opening Week and the start of the 20th year at Trustmark Park. The series includes Opening Day on Tuesday, an Education Day Matinee on Wednesday, the first Thirsty Thursday™ Blues & Brews, back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Tuesday, April 9 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Opening Night: Celebrate the start of the 2024 baseball season with a 6:05 pm first pitch against the Shuckers. Come early and enjoy the festivities, which include the Dixieland Jazz Band and player introductions.

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs can enjoy the game with their owners on the grass berm or in the seating bowl. We will also offer $2 hot dogs!

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2024 magnetic schedule presented By ChunkiT Axe Throwing and BreakiT Smash Rooms.

Probable Pitchers: RHP JJ Niekro (0-0, --) vs. RHP TJ Shook (0-0, --)

Wednesday, April 10 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 11:05 am CT

Education Day: The M-Braves play an Education Day matinee against the Shuckers on Wednesday, welcoming thousands of school kids from around the region, presented by Two Mississippi Museums.

First Responders Day: First responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Drew Parrish (0-1, 16.20 vs. LHP Nate Peterson (0-0, --)

Thursday, April 11 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials, Cornhole on the concourse, and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (0-0, 21.60) vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 8.31)

Friday, April 12 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Fireworks Show presented by William Carey University!

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2024 magnetic schedule presented By ChunkiT Axe Throwing and BreakiT Smash Rooms.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (0-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Bradley Blalock (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 13 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show presented by AARP!

Flowood Night: Flowood Community Night salutes local businesses and leaders that allow each to thrive with recognition and free tickets. Any community looking to add their business can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 23.63) vs. RHP Tyler Woessner (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 14 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For just $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at the M-Braves box office. After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: RHP JJ Niekro (0-0, --) vs. RHP TJ Shook (0-0, --)

