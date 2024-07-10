Minot vs St. Cloud Series Rebranded to "The Great River Rivalry" Presented by Great River Federal Credit Union

Minot, ND - As the 2024/25 NAHL season begins on September 25th in Blaine; 34 teams will begin their quest for the Robertson Cup. However, this season there will be a new trophy for two Central Division rivals to compete for. The Minot Minotauros will battle the St. Cloud Norsemen 8 times this season in the newly rebranded "Great River Rivalry" presented by Great River Federal Credit Union. Whoever wins the season series will get to keep the new "Great River Rivalry" trophy for the 2025 offseason. Great River Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution, with locations across Minnesota, North Dakota, and Michigan. They have locations in both Minot and St. Cloud, making it a natural partnership opportunity.

The Minotauros have found success against the Norsemen since they moved from Brookings to St. Cloud just ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Tauros have a record of 33-22-5 versus St. Cloud over the last 5 seasons. Both teams have been at the top of the division in recent years; with the Tauros capturing their 2nd Central Cup in franchise history this past season, and the Norsemen hoisting the Central Cup in the 2021-22 season.

Fans will not have to wait long to see the first iteration of the "Great River Rivalry" series as the Tauros home opening weekend (October 11th & 12th) will be against the Norsemen. Individual game tickets will be on sale soon. Click here if you would like more information on Great River Federal Credit Union. Otherwise you can always stop into the Minot branch located at 2401 N Broadway, Minot, ND 58703.

