Minnesota Frost Sign Defender Charlotte Akervik

December 22, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced Sunday the signing of defender Charlotte Akervik to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Akervik, who began the season on the Frost's Reserve Player List, is a 23-year-old hailing from Eau Claire, WI. The graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN appeared in 153 games over five seasons, leaving as the career leading scorer as a defender with 57 points (22G, 35A), which also ranked 21st on the all-time Mavericks' scoring list. She has traveled with the Frost to Newark, NJ for this afternoon's game with the New York Sirens.

"Having had the opportunity to watch Charlotte skate and practice since training camp and for the last few weeks as a Reserve Player - we know she will slide seamlessly into the lineup this weekend," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We are excited to see how her size and grit will contribute to our defense and expect that she will show up ready to compete right away."

The signing corresponds with the Frost placing defender Sophie Jaques on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) as a result of an upper body injury suffered on Dec. 19 against Ottawa.

