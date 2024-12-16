Minnesota Frost and FanDuel Sports Network Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule

December 16, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SAINT PAUL, MN - FanDuel Sports Network, formerly Bally Sports, announced the local telecast schedule for the defending Professional Women's Hockey League Walter Cup Champion Minnesota Frost. The schedule features 27 regular-season games starting on Thursday, Dec. 19 when the Frost host the Ottawa Charge, with coverage set to begin at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Highlights of the 27-game regular-season schedule includes a rematch of the PWHL Finals when the Frost host Boston on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT to take on Minnesota natives Hannah Brandt, Emily Brown, Sidney Morin and the Fleet. On Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6:00 p.m. CT the Frost host Toronto in another playoff rematch and face-off against Minneapolis native and 2024 Patty Kazmaier Award recipient Izzy Daniel and the Sceptres.

Minnesota's roster features stars like 2024 PWHL Rookie of the Year Grace Zumwinkle and Playoff MVP Taylor Heise. Kendall Coyne Schofield, and fellow 2018 U.S. Olympic gold and 2022 silver medalists Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein, and third overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, Claire Thompson.

FanDuel Sports Network North is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. For Frost fans in the region, options include Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), Spectrum, Midco TV, XTREAM (powered by Mediacom), DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

All the network's Frost games, and other programming will also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. To access the streaming coverage, fans may continue to authenticate through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network.

