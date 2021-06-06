Miners Fall in Rubber Game to Crushers

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners yet again faced a deficit against the Lake Erie Crushers, and yet again came back from that deficit, but could not hold the line late in losing 8-7 at Rent One Park on Sunday night, dropping the series two games to one.

Things were promising early for Southern Illinois, as they plated a pair of runs in the first inning, first on an RBI double by Luke Mangieri, and then on a two-out error, making the score 2-0. But the Crushers responded with three runs of their own on five hits in the next half-inning against Miners starter Tyler Brown. Trevor Achenbach scored on two wild pitches after doubling to lead off, and RBI singles later in the frame from Steve Passatempo and General McArthur made it 3-2.

After Lake Erie starter Ean Walda departed in the fourth, the Miners were able to tie the score on an RBI single by Jarrod Watkins at 3-3, but again watched as the Crushers put up three in the following frame to chase Brown on RBIs from Steven Kraft, Brody Wofford, and Bryan De La Rosa to make the score 6-3.

The Miners were not done, however, and mounted their own three-run rally in the bottom half. With a runner on first and one out, Ian Walters tripled to center field to score Nolan Earley from first base, making it 6-4. Nick Neville then crushed a game-tying, two-run home run out to left field, his first professional home run, to make the score 6-6. Jose Fuentes then pitched a scoreless top of the sixth inning with two strikeouts to hold the line.

But after the Miners failed to score with a runner on third base in the bottom of the sixth, Lake Erie would grab the lead for good in the seventh against Jake Allen (0-1). The visitors loaded the bases with no one out, and after a Wofford pop-out, De La Rosa drove in two runs on an infield single to make the score 8-6. Southern Illinois would get one run back in the bottom of the eighth on a double play by Mangieri with runners at first and third base and no outs, making the score 8-7, but would not get closer in losing by a single run.

The Miners will have a day off on Monday before hitting the road up to Crestwood, Illinois to play the Windy City ThunderBolts in a three-game series beginning on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Ozinga Field.

