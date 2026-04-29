Milwaukee Wave vs. San Diego Sockers - Ron Newman Cup Finals Game 3 - 4.27.26 - MASL Playoffs 2026

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

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Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026

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