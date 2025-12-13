Milwaukee Wave vs. Kansas City Comets - December 12th 2025 - MASL Highlights

Published on December 13, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







In a classic indoor Midwest rivalry, it's Alex Sanchez leading the way for the visitors as the Milwaukee Wave take down the Kansas City Comets

Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - www.MASLsoccer.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MASLsoccer Twitter: https://twitter.com/MASLarena Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maslsoccer/







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.