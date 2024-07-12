Milone, Coniglio Lead Bravehearts to Win Over 1st Place Starfires
July 12, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)
Worcester Bravehearts News Release
Worcester, MA - Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) clubbed a grand slam and Nick Coniglio (Northeastern) closed the game with 32/3 perfect innings, lifting the Worcester Bravehearts to a 6-4 win over the Westfield Starfires at Fitton Field Friday. With the win, fourth-place Worcester (21-18) snaps a three-game losing streak and keeps pace in the Futures Collegiate Baseball playoff race.
Friday's game, in front of a crowd of more than 2,200 spectators on Hockey Night at Fitton Field, began as a pitcher's duel. 'Hearts right-handers Noah McMahon (Wofford) and Joe Mulhern (Taunton, Wheaton) teamed up to hold Westfield to a single hit across the first three innings. For Westfield, right-hander Chris Suter retired the first eight batters he faced.
Worcester broke through with two outs in the 3rd inning, when Franklin's Henry DiGiorgio (Northeastern) drilled a single to center field. Shea Grady (Bryant) followed with another single, then Max D'Alessandro (Rowan) was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Bravehearts jumped ahead when Dylan LaPointe (FAU) drew a bases loaded walk to make it 1-0.
Next was Milone, who, after swinging through a first pitch breaking ball from Suter, hammered an 0-1 curveball over the left-center field fence, extending the Worcester lead to 5-0. The grand slam - Milone's third of the season - brought his RBI total to a league-best 26.
Mulhern departed the game with two outs in the 4th, having tossed 22/3 scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts. Carson Walsh (Northeastern) entered to record the last out of the inning, but surrendered a run in the 5th and three more in the 6th, capped by an Aidan Redahan two-run home run that cut the Worcester lead to 5-4. Coniglio came on for the last two outs.
Worcester expanded its lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the 6th when Milone singled, then scored when Kevin Matos grounded a two-out single up the middle. From there, Coniglio, with the help of a diving catch by D'Alessandro in left field, held Westfield off the bases for the final three innings, shutting the door by getting Jayden Novak to fly out.
Worcester (21-18, 4th place) meets Westfield again for a doubleheader at Fitton Field Saturday. Game 1 - the resumption of the suspended June 26 contest - begins at 5:30. Game 2 starts 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...
Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Milone, Coniglio Lead Bravehearts to Win Over 1st Place Starfires - Worcester Bravehearts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Bravehearts Stories
- Milone, Coniglio Lead Bravehearts to Win Over 1st Place Starfires
- Bravehearts Storm Back, Fall to Rox in Home Run Derby
- Pincince, Matos Homer; Bravehearts Crush Rox
- Stuart Flirts with No-Hitter, LaPointe Homers Twice; Bravehearts Beat Road Warriors
- Hurrell's Walk-off Lifts Bravehearts Over Sea Unicorns