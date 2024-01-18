Mighty Mussels Upgrade to Video Broadcasts, Partner with Visua for All Home Games

January 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are pleased to announce a permanent transition to video streaming, partnering with Visua to produce live video broadcasts of all home games at Hammond Stadium.

"It is a very exciting time for Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' baseball," Mussels' Managing Partner John Martin said. "Having video access to our games will bring a whole new level of connectivity between our fans at home and the team."

Video broadcasts of Mussels' home games will be available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and MightyMussels.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Twins affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and MightyMussels.com.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our great fans the ability to watch the Mussels' games when you can't make it out to the Lee Health Sports Complex!" Mussels' President Chris Peters said. "We are excited the fans will have more access and ability to see the Mussels in action!"

The live production team at Visua will partner with the Mussels' on-site staff to produce a professional broadcast, complete with a full graphics package, at least seven different camera angles, pre-produced video packages, and instant replay.

"We couldn't have accomplished this project without the unwavering support from Mussels' ownership, Visua, and the Minnesota Twins," Mussels' Broadcasting & Media Relations Manager John Vittas said. "The Twins' player development team provided us with some key existing camera angles within Hammond Stadium, which will immediately give our broadcasts an edge."

Vittas returns for his fourth season as the team's lead play-by-play voice, and eighth overall in Minor League Baseball. Named the Florida State League Broadcaster of the Year in 2019, Vittas previously called games for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (CHC, 2016) and the Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB, 2017-20). He also serves as a free-lance play-by-play voice for Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College.

"The broadcast technicians with the Twins and Visua did a fantastic job marrying the existing infrastructure to the new equipment that was generously provided by Mussels' ownership and Visua," Vittas said. "I am confident that our video broadcasts will immediately meet and exceed the high standards set forth my Major League Baseball."

Mussels' fans will also be able to view the video broadcasts at several locations within Hammond Stadium, including concession stands and the air-conditioned suites. The added cameras will also increase the capabilities of sharing game footage with fans on the video board.

"At Visua/VirtCh, we are dedicated to enhancing the fan experience by infusing a newfound level of professionalism into both in-stadium events and game day broadcasts at the independent and minor league levels," said Visua/VirtCh CEO, Bob Masewicz. "Our unwavering commitment extends to fortifying the Mussels' existing presence within the MiLB Network and we eagerly await the positive impact on both sponsorship revenue opportunities and fan engagement in Fort Myers and beyond as the Florida State League's esteemed broadcast partner for the 2024 season."

The Mussels will continue to broadcast the majority of their road games in the traditional audio only format.

The Mussels' first video broadcast will hit the air on Friday, April 5 when Fort Myers hosts the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) on Opening Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

