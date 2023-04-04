Mighty Mussels to Honor First Responders at Season Opener on April 6

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will open the 2023 baseball season by honoring firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dispatchers, doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who aided in Southwest Florida's hurricane response and recovery.

All first responders and their immediate family members can receive free tickets to the home opener on Thursday, April 6. First responders need to show a valid ID at the box office on gameday.

"First Responders Night is our way of saying a collective thank you to everyone who kept us safe before, during and after Hurricane Ian," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters. "In many cases, they were serving the community nonstop despite their own homes and vehicles sustaining damage during the storm. You hear the term 'hero' thrown out quite a bit when referring to athletes, but first responders are our true heroes."

The opening homestand features three games against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Gameday promotions for the series include:

Thursday, April 6 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

First Responders Night: Free tickets for first responders and their immediate family members

Miracle Throwback Night: Players wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms

College Night: $5 student tickets

$1 & $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and 12-ounce drafts are $2

Giveaway: First 2,000 fans receive a Mighty Mussels 2023 magnet schedule

Friday, April 7 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels will light up the sky after the final out

Kids Opening Weekend Celebration: $5 tickets for children 14 and under

Fish Fry: The Mussels will host an old-fashioned fish fry at Hammond Stadium

Lee County Night: All Lee County government employees receive free tickets

Bacardi Happy Hour: 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Easter Egg Hunt: Arrive early for an on-field Easter Egg Hunt at 5 p.m.

Children's Advocacy Night: Players will wear custom white jerseys with blue pinwheels to spread awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida.

Guaranteed Win Night: Receive a free ticket to the next game if the Mighty Mussels lose

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium

Cancer Sucks Night: The Mighty Mussels are partnering with area organizations to raise awareness and support for cancer research

Giveaway: First 500 fans received a Mighty Mussels hat

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.

