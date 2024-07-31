Michigan Panthers Defensive End Levi Bell Signs with Indianapolis Colts

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers defensive end Levi Bell has signed with the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League. To date, the UFL has had a total of 30 players sign with NFL teams. Bell becomes the sixth Panther to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle), Chim Okorafor (Cleveland) and Nate Brooks (Cincinnati). Michigan's six signees lead all UFL teams. Birmingham and DC rank tied for second having each had five players sign NFL contracts. As with the other Panther signees, Michigan will retain Bell's rights should he return to the UFL.

Bell signed with the Panthers ahead of the team's Week 8 game but did not appear in a game this season after suffering an injury after signing with Michigan.

The Cedar Park, Texas native signed with the Seahawks last summer as an undrafted rookie out of Texas State and spent most of last season on Seattle's practice squad while also having a stint on injured reserve. Bell did not appear in a regular-season game, but in the preseason, he recorded 10 tackles, including a sack.

Prior to signing with the Seahawks, Bell appeared in six games, while making four starts, for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL during the 2023 season. He finished with 16 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks.

Bell spent one season with Texas State and was named a PFF All-America third team, All-Sun Belt Conference second team and the PFF All-Sun Belt Conference first team. He played in all 12 games making 11 starts in which he amassed 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Prior to his time with Texas State, Bell began his collegiate career at the University of Idaho and spent time at Tyler Junior College and Louisiana Tech University before transferring to Texas State prior to the 2022 season.

