Mic'd Up: Kings Qb1
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
Chandler did 'em dirty on this one
#ufl #highlights #micdup #louisvillekings #football
Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 28, 2026
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Kings Stories
- Kings Rule Behind Offensive Explosion, Move into Playoff Position
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Kings Knock off Defenders for Second Straight Week, Earn First Win in the 'Ville
- BAiO Named Louisville Kings Performance Intelligence Partner
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week