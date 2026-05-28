UFL Louisville Kings

Mic'd Up: Kings Qb1

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


Chandler did 'em dirty on this one

#ufl #highlights #micdup #louisvillekings #football

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United Football League Stories from May 28, 2026


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