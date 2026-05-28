Inside the UFL

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







The St. Louis Battlehawks scored a big victory in week nine of the United Football League season to punch their 2026 playoff ticket. The Battlehawks came through with a 21-15 road triumph over the Houston Gamblers.

On the other hand, the Birmingham Stallions had the opportunity to control their postseason destiny heading into week 10, but they lost to the Columbus Aviators, 36-29, instead handing a playoff berth to the skidding DC Defenders.

In order for the Stallions to move on, they must defeat the Houston Gamblers and have the Defenders beat the Orlando Storm plus hope the surging Louisville Kings lose to Columbus.

"We have a good group of guys," said Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron. "They'll come back this week and be ready to go. They're pros, so that's the biggest thing. That's all you can do. Control what you can. Can't worry about everything else. So go out and practice the way we know how to practice, and just be ready to go against Houston.

"You have to be all in, like I have said multiple times. We are just counting this deal like Louisville is automatically in. Hell, we didn't come into this thing thinking Columbus was going beat us, so it can happen. We have seen this happen all year long where you think teams are big underdogs and they beat guys. So it's all we can do."

The Aviators, Dallas Renegades, and Houston were all eliminated from playoff contention after nine weeks.

Louisville's path to the postseason became easier thanks to a 37-23 triumph over Dallas which is now on a six-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0.

It was the Kings' third straight victory.

Louisville will grab a postseason spot with a win over Columbus, or a Birmingham or DC loss.

"Feeling really good about these guys," said Kings Head Coach Chris Redman, a Louisville native who played collegiately for the Louisville Cardinals. "It's more about them than anything else because they've worked so hard to get here. They believed from the very first day we met and got on the practice field. They've worked so hard, and with a slow start to the season 0- 3, to be able to rally back and give ourselves a chance to make it to the playoffs is amazing. It's all credit to them.

"It's really special for me to represent my city. A lot of coaches, they're coaching for a team (in a city) they may not live in, but this is this is my hometown. I grew up here, I played football here. Now I have an opportunity to lead a ball club here and potentially bring a championship to to my city. So, that's special to me, and it means so much to see how many people come and support us. We're starting a franchise, and these guys have just been amazing. I think they like Louisville and I think Louisville really loves them."

Lousiville averaged 11,195 fans per game for their five home appearances at Lynn Family Stadium.

Week 10 games

Friday, May 29th

Dallas at St. Louis - 8 pm est. FOX

Saturday, May 30th

Houston Gamblers at Columbus Aviators - 3pm est. ESPN2

Sunday, May 31st

Orlando Storm at DC Defenders - 12 pm est. ABC

Louisville Kings at Columbus Aviators - 6 pm est. FOX

EXTRA POINTS

Friday's DC at Orlando game was witnessed by 10,594 attendees. Birmingham at Columbus drew 9,217, while Sunday's Dallas at Louisville game attracted 10,378. St. Louis at Houston closed the weekend with 6,217 spectators. Columbus Aviators quarterback Jalen Morton, St. Louis Battlehawks safety Trey Dean III, and Columbus cornerback DJ Miller were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week nine of UFL season. Storm wide receiver Chris Rowland impressed with his performance against the DC Defenders, his former team, with eight receptions for 117 yards on 12 targets. His longest reception went for a 62-yard touchdown. Rowland is also used on special teams where he added one punt return for 15 yards Louisville kicker Tanner Brown went a perfect three-for-three on field goal attempts of 45, 35 and 54 yards, setting the UFL record for most field goals in a season at 25. Kings linebacker Cam Gill collected two sacks and now holds the league's single-season sack mark with 10 sacks during the 2026 season. The Defenders signed quarterback E.J. Perry who previously had stints with the Michigan Panthers in 2023 and 2024 and played with the Memphis Showboats last season. The Defenders also claimed linebacker Anthony Hines III off waivers from the Houston Gamblers. Hines reunites with the Defenders squad he played with in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. With St. Louis thin at the tight end position due to injuries last week, they signed Sal Cannella who reunited with quarterback Luis Perez, formerly teammates for the Arlington Renegades from 2023 until 2025. Cannella played with the Renegades squad which won the 2023 XFL Championship. In their win over Houston last week, Cannella grabbed one reception for three yards on two targets. The United Football League is turning up the volume for its biggest game of the year, the 2026 United Bowl. Global music icon, entrepreneur, actor, and entertainment powerhouse Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will headline the halftime show at the 2026 United Bowl on Saturday, June 13 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The game will air nationally on ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET. Home teams went 3-1 in Week 9. My UFL Best Bet Lock of the Week is Birmingham -3 over the Houston Gamblers. Birmingham knows they need help to make the post season, but they must win this game to have any chance. Houston's last three losses have all come by seven points or less. The Stallions will be motivated to win on Saturday, then will have to hope for losses from both Orlando and Louisville on Sunday.







United Football League Stories from May 28, 2026

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.