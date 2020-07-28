Merchandise Pick up this Thursday at AT&T Field

On Thursday, July 30 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. the Chattanooga Lookouts are giving fans the opportunity to save the cost of shipping by offering free pick up of pre-ordered merchandise at AT&T Field. That evening fans can drive up to the park and bring home any item that was pre-ordered online. During pick up hours social distancing guidelines will be in place and all Lookouts staff members will be wearing masks.

Fans can also select from a variety of Lookouts merchandise including, t-shirts, hats and jerseys. To arrange a pick up, place your order online at lookouts.milbstore.com and select the "Team Store Pick Up" option at checkout.

For fans who signed up for the 2020 Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club will be able to pick up their 2020 Kids Club t-shirt and a drawstring backpack courtesy of Little Debbie.

The Major League Baseball season is underway and several former Lookouts are already making an impact with their clubs.

Max Kepler, Twins: 2-14, 2HR, 2RBI - The 2015 Lookouts outfielder might only have two hits, but started the season off with a bang, when he hit a leadoff home run in the season opener.

Tyler Stephenson, Reds: 2-2, HR, 2R, 2RBI - The rookie catcher made his debut on Monday, July 27 and smacked a home run in his first career at-bat. Stephenson followed that up with another RBI and a walk.

Tejay Antone, Reds: 4.1 IP, 1ER, 5K - Antone also made his MLB debut on Monday, throwing 4.1 innings in relief of starting pitcher Wade Miley. Antone struck out five batters and only allowed one run in his first Major League action.

Corey Seager, Dodgers: 5-16, 2RBI - Seager is aiming to put together his third season with a .300 batting average, and is off to a great start with five hits. The shortstop has also driven in two runs for the Dodgers.

Kohl Stewart, Orioles: N/A - The former Lookouts starting pitcher will be making his season debut on Tuesday night for the Baltimore Orioles. In six career Major League starts Stewart is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts.

