McClaughry & Curd Added from Arizona

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that a pair of University of Arizona Wildcats have signed to play next summer. Junior Nik McClaughry and freshman TJ Curd have been added to the Stingers upcoming roster, which now puts the ball club at 10 players signed for 2021.

McClaughry joined the Wildcat program after spending two seasons playing at Sacramento City College. The Stingers are no strangers to the Panthers program. Former players such as Nick Mears, Polo Portela, Kevin Saenz, Joe McNamara, Matt Ornelas, Brett Bello and Daniel Walsh all played for the Stingers during the past 4 seasons. Former Stingers manager Bo Henning, now with the Atlanta Braves, and Stingers coach Matt Caselli have ties with the elite program from Northern California.

