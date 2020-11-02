Max Zimmer Signs with Greenville for 2020-21 Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that rookie forward Max Zimmer has signed with the team for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Zimmer joins the Swamp Rabbits following his professional debut in the 2019-20 season. The 6'0", 203-pound forward made his debut on March 11, 2020 with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, registering a shot on goal against the Cleveland Monsters in a 3-2 overtime win. Before his professional debut, Zimmer finished his senior season at the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA, registering 8 goals and 11 points in 21 games. "Super excited to be joining Greenville, it has been about 7 or 8 months since we've been playing hockey," Zimmer said. "I am excited to start my pro career and to close the chapter on my schooling days at Wisconsin. I am looking forward to beginning the next step of my career. I try and play a speed game; I see myself as a 200' player and someone who can make plays with my linemates."

"Max is a great skating forward who has the potential to be a dynamic player at the pro level," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. "We identified Max early in the recruiting process as a player with a great overall skill and someone who could really fit the pro game. He is hungry to make an impact and has had a great off-season of training."

A native of Medina, Minnesota, Zimmer played all four seasons of his NCAA career with the Badgers, compiling career totals of 19 goals, 26 assists, and 45 points in 115 games. Prior to playing in college, he spent parts of three seasons in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers and Chicago Steel, earning 17 goals, 21 assists, and 38 points. In 2016, Zimmer represented Team USA in the World Junior-A Challenge and won a Bronze Medal, while earning Tournament All-Star Team honors and leading the tournament in goal scoring (5gp, 5g-3ast-8pts). Additionally, Zimmer was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft (4th Rd-#104).

