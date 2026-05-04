G League Cleveland Charge

MAX STRUS' HANDLE IS LIKE THAT! He Dropped 12 PTS, 8 REB, and 5 AST to Help the Cavs Win Game 7!

Published on May 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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