USL United Soccer League Championship

Matt Levy Is a Brick Wall

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Matt Levy made two saves in the penalty shootout to earn the Charlotte Independence an extra point against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after goals from Christy Manzinga and Jorge Garcia saw the sides play to a 1-1 draw in regulation at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Group 6 play of the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2026


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