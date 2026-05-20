Matt Levy Is a Brick Wall

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Matt Levy made two saves in the penalty shootout to earn the Charlotte Independence an extra point against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after goals from Christy Manzinga and Jorge Garcia saw the sides play to a 1-1 draw in regulation at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Group 6 play of the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.