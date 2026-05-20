Matt Levy Is a Brick Wall
Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Matt Levy made two saves in the penalty shootout to earn the Charlotte Independence an extra point against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after goals from Christy Manzinga and Jorge Garcia saw the sides play to a 1-1 draw in regulation at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Group 6 play of the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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