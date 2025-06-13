Match Preview: WSC Concludes Homestand Sunday vs. AV Alta, Looks to Build off Three Straight DrawsÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC (1-5-3) finishes their six match homestand on Sunday night, a rematch with fellow expansion club AV Alta.

Back to The Drawing Board... The first home night match for Westchester Soccer Club produced a similar result...a draw...last Saturday. The first half was largely uneventful offensively, with both sides struggling to create chances. However, the momentum shifted just before halftime when Knoxville defender Stuart Ritchie was shown a red card in the 44th minute for a dangerous tackle, giving Westchester a temporary 11v10 advantage. The trend of teams scoring quickly into the second half finally went Westchester's way, breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute when Joel Johnson (Torrent, Spain) lofted a perfect pass to Prince Saydee (Monrovia, Liberia), who took a great touch in the box and finished beautifully to give WSC a 1-0 lead. That advantage was short-lived, as Johnson was later sent off with a second yellow card, leveling the playing field at 10 men apiece. Moments later, WSC goalkeeper Andrew Hammersley (Garden City, NY) fouled a Knoxville player in the box, resulting in a penalty. Despite diving correctly, Hammersley couldn't stop Kemepes Tekiela's well-placed shot, tying the match at 1-1. Late-game heroics nearly swung the result either way. Hammersley left his net to intercept a play, leaving Knoxville with a clear chance that was heroically blocked by Josh Drack (Chandler, AZ). On the counterattack, Jonathan Bolanos (Miramar, Fl) made a stunning run the length of the field, only to be denied by Knoxville keeper Sean Lewis in a clutch save to preserve the draw.

Three Straight Home Draws: WSC enters Sunday off three consecutive home draws, and is looking to stop a ten match overall winless slide. They have not posted a match win since their victory over NY Pancyprian Freedoms 3-2 on April 2 in the US Open Cup, and have not won a USL League One match since their 3-1 win at Texoma FC on March 29. WSC has actually grabbed the lead in their last six matches, leading 1-0 at Spokane, 2-0 at home against Charlotte, 1-0 vs. Forward Madison 2-0 vs. Richmond, 1-0 vs. Hartford and 1-0 vs. Knoxville.

Alta Rematch: In a West Coast battle of two expansion franchises, AV ALTA FC earned its first win in league play in front of a sell-out crowd of 5,433 fans at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Westchester SC on April 5, thanks to first-half goals from Emmanuel Alaribe and Jimmie Villalobos. Despite outshooting AV ALTA 18-6 in the match, WSC was not able to find the goal throughout and were shutout for the first, and only, time this season.

Obregón Scoring Streak Stopped, Still On The Leader Board: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) had his streak of four matches with at least one goal snapped on Saturday, but he continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 10 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has five USL League One tallies three more than teammate Connor McGlynn. Obregón is tied with Noah Powder in assists with two as well. His 30 shots in league action is first amongst all players and his five goals in league play tie him for fifth overall, just one behind the group of four with six goals. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) and Jonathan Bolanos 15 chances created rank sixth in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the weekend tied for 4th in scoring in USL League One with 15 goals, tied for 4th in passing accuracy (81%) and 4th in conversion rate (19 %) and 5th in shots at 111.

Drack, Saydee Make Team of the Week For First Time: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee were both selected to the USL League One Team of the Week off of last Saturday's 1-1 draw, the first time for both. In his fourth consecutive start since joining from the Charleston Battery last month, Drack helped against Knoxville with an 85% passing accuracy rate, eight recoveries, seven duels won, five clearances, five fouls won and two chances created, while Saydee netted WSC's lone goal in the tie. Through 80 minutes of play, the former Liberia international completed 90% of his passes, won five duels, registered three recoveries, won three fouls and created one chance.

Gold Powder: Noah Powder, the oldest of three soccer playing brothers including his teammate Samory, was called up to the Trinidad and Tobago squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Powder has played for the U15 and U17 teams for Trinidad and Tobago and since 2021 has appeared in 21 matches for the National team, scoring a pair of goals. He played for T and T at the Unity Cup in London in May as well.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (1-3-0). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless, including allowing three unanswered goals to Charlotte a pair in the loss at Spokane and three vs. Hartford.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 11 of the club's 14 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Hammer Time Continues; Goalkeeper Andrew Hammersley (Garden City, NY) was inserted into the lineup by Head Coach Dave Carton prior to the May 10th match vs. Charlotte and has taken the starting spot for the past five matches. The Sacred Heart University product has recorded 15 saves in his first five matches, nine in USL League One and the best five match stretch for a keeper in WSC's inaugural season.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Caribbean Rhythms: June is Caribbean American Heritage Month in the US, and WSL has no shortage of connections. The club has five Caribbean or Caribbean American players on the roster: Bobby Pierre (Haitian American), Andrew Jean-Baptiste (Haitian American), Kemar Lawrence (Jamaican), and Noah and Samory Powder (Trinidadian and Tobagonian Americans).

It's Good to Be Home: Built in 1931 and renovated last in 2022, The Stadium at Memorial Field is one of the oldest still in use multipurpose sports and entertainment facilities in the New York area. It has been the host of scores of high school football games, and track meets and even boxing matches, but has also hosted concerts by James Brown, Ella Fitgerald and The Jackson Five, and was the filming site for one of the most iconic Super Bowl commercials, a Coke commercial featuring Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame "Mean" Joe Greene. Greene is offered a Coke by a young fan after leaving the field injured, and the usually dour Greene turns says thanks and flips the kid his Steelers jersey.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC hits the road June 18 at Forward Madison at 8 pm (EDT) and has a June 28 Jägermeister Cup road match at Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Their next home match will be July 2 in a rematch with Greenville at 7 pm.







