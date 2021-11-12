Massey Selected as 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award(R) Winner

Davenport, Iowa - Minor League Baseball© and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove AwardÂ® for defensive excellence. Quad Cities River Bandits' infielder Michael Massey earned his first career Gold Glove after being selected as the top defensive second baseman among players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. With the honor, Massey also becomes the first player in Quad Cities baseball history to win a Gold Glove Award.

Massey led all minor league second basemen with a career-best .989 fielding percentage over 81 games (78 starts) in the field and committed three errors in 284 total chances. The 2021 Postseason All-Star also helped the High-A Central champion River Bandits turn 86 double plays, which tied for the league lead.

After being drafted in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft, Massey owns a .982 career fielding percentage and has totaled seven errors in 907.2 innings (394 chances) across two professional seasons.

2021 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove AwardÂ® Winners

C - Adley Rutschman (Bowie, Norfolk - Baltimore)

1B - Nick Prato (Northwest Arkansas, Omaha - Kansas City)

2B - Michael Massey (Quad Cities - Kansas City)

3B - Jared Triolo (Greensboro - Pittsburgh)

SS - Jose Tena (Lake County - Cleveland)

OF - Christian Pache (Gwinnett - Atlanta)

OF - Brenton Doyle (Spokane - Colorado)

OF - Mike Harris II (Rome - Atlanta)

P - Drey Jameson (Hillsboro, Amarillo - Arizona)

