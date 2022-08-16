Mason Ruh Named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Burlington's Mason Ruh (Northern Illinois) was named the Pitcher of the Year. Ruh went 6-0 with one save in 18 appearances (four starts) for the Sock Puppets this summer.

Ruh finished the season with a 2.66 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched. He allowed 31 hits, 15 runs (14 earned) and 18 walks. The right-handed pitcher also finished the season with a 1.04 WHIP and a .179 batting average against. Ruh led the Appalachian League in wins, and his six victories are the most since the Appy League became a summer collegiate league in 2021. He also led all qualified pitchers in ERA, WHIP and batting average against. Ruh finished third in innings pitched and strikeouts, and fourth in appearances. Ruh went 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA as a starter and 4-0 with one save and a 2.86 ERA as a reliever.

"Mason is a pitcher that always wants the ball," said Sock Puppets manager Anthony Essien. "He's also a student of the game, which helped when developing a pitch plan for the game. It was a joy to watch his development over the summer and he is more than deserving of this award."

Ruh did not allow a run over his first six outings of the season. He did not allow a run in 12 of his 18 outings and allowed two runs or fewer in 16 of his 18 appearances. Ruh's save came against Bluefield on June 25, when he allowed just one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings. In his first start at Bristol on July 13, Ruh tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, three walks and striking out four. On July 20 against Bluefield, Ruh finished with eight strikeouts over six innings, both season-highs. His longest outing in relief was Aug. 2 against Princeton, when he allowed just two hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

The 18-year-old pitcher from Muskego, Wis., is heading into his sophomore year at Northern Illinois University. Ruh appeared in 12 games (one start) for the Huskies last spring. He finished with 18 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.

All postseason awards are voted on by the league's managers.

