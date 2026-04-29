MASL San Diego Sockers

MASL Ten for Ten - Kevin Crow (MISL, USMNT, National Soccer HOF)

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video


On this episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with San Diego Sockers legend, former USMNT player and 2026 National Soccer HOF inductee, Kevin Crow!

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Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026


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