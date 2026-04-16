MASL Ten for Ten - Bill McDermott (ESPN, ABC, St. Louis Steamers)
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
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On this episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with St. Louis soccer icon Bill McDermott, who has over 50 years in the announcing game between the St. Louis Steamers of the MISL, to the MLS, to the FIFA World Cup!
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Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 16, 2026
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