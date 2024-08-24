Marvel Meltdown: Fresno Can't Assemble Comeback, Stumble 8-4 To Stockton

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (23-29, 61-56) tried assembling a comeback against the Stockton Ports (17-35, 43-73), but ultimately stumbled 8-4 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies fell to 80-32 all-time versus the Ports with a 19-9 record this year. Fresno now sits seven games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 14 contests left to play (with six against one another).

Fresno grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first from a Blake Wright RBI sacrifice fly and Kelvin Hidalgo RBI single. Aidan Longwell (leadoff double) and Caleb Hobson (hit-by-pitch) were the run recipients. Stockton cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second when Mario Gomez clobbered a solo shot to right field. The Ports took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to a pair of RBI singles. Darlyn Montero netted Gomez and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer notched Myles Naylor.

Stockton extended their advantage to 7-2 in the top of the fifth after a four-run frame. Rodney Green raced home on a fielder's choice and Kuroda-Grauer whacked another RBI single. Gomez though had the big knock, a two-run homer to deep right, his second longball of the game. A wild pitch in the top of the ninth provided the Ports with an insurance run.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Grizzlies attempted an epic comeback. Fresno loaded the bases for the third time (1st and 5th) in the contest, but could only bring in two runs. Braylen Wimmer's sharp single to center was the only two "infinity stones" collected in the frame.

Grizzlies' starter Bryan Mena (0-3, loss) was tagged for seven runs (earned), on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four in four-plus innings. The 10 hits tied a career-high and the seven runs were a season-worst for Mena. Nathan Blasick and Austin Becker combined for three and one-third scoreless frames, punching out five. The only baserunner that Becker allowed came on an error. Justin Loer finished the ninth for Fresno.

Ports' righty Kyle Robinson made his professional debut, tossing two innings. Robinson was ticketed for two runs on three hits. Derek Corro set down all six batters he faced, whiffing three of them. Jose Dicochea (3-6, win) hurled four innings and Mark Adamiak concluded the Stockton victory by leaving the bases loaded.

The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets for the eight (8) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-5, 2B, R)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB)

- RHP Austin Becker (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Mario Gomez (2-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R)

- RF Darlyn Montero (3-5, 2B, RBI, SB)

- CF Rodney Green (3-5, 2B, R)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (2-4, 5.83) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (4-7, 4.36)

On That Fres-Note:

For the third consecutive game, the Grizzlies loaded the bases in the first inning.

