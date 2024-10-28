Mark Bronnik Signs First Professional Contract with Union Omaha

October 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today that forward Mark Bronnik has signed his first professional contract with the club, pending league and federation approval. Bronnik marks the third academy signing for Omaha to turn pro, following Yoskar Edu Galvan in 2022 and teammate Anderson Holt last year.

Head Coach Dominic Casciato had this to say about Bronnik: "Mark's a player I've known since he was seven years of age, and he was always super talented even back then. I think this year has been about him coming in and understanding what it means to be a professional. He's very fortunate to have some wonderful professionals in our locker room that he can learn from, and I think scoring his first goal on Saturday will be the first of many.

"He's somebody that can give this club a lot over the next few years, and someone that I think has a very high ceiling, so we're really pleased for him signing his contract."

Bronnik made his professional debut with Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup third round on April 17, when he scored the game-winning penalty kick in a shootout to defeat USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC. He has made seven appearances in all competitions in 2024.

Prior to his time in Omaha, the youngster from Brooklyn came up through the New York Red Bulls academy beginning in 2017, as well as 1991 U.S. Open Cup winners Brooklyn Italians. The latter club was where he caught Union Omaha Head Coach Dominic Casciato's eye. Last season, Bronnik scored 29 times at U-17 level and 12 times in eight matches at U-19 level for Barça Academy in MLS Next.

"To sign my first pro deal has been a dream since I was a little kid," said Bronnik. "I want to thank everyone that has helped me along this journey. I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity and looking forward to my professional career. Viva Búhos!"

Union Omaha's will host a first-round playoffs match on Sunday, November 3rd at 2:30pm against Richmond Kickers, with hopes of hosting further matches should they emerge with a win.

