Marek Danicek Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on February 9, 2026







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Newfoundland Regiment winger Marek Danicek.

The 19-year-old from Kladno, Czechia scored four times and added three assists as the Regiment went undefeated in a trio of road games on the week.

On Wednesday night in Halifax, Danicek scored a key second period goal before assisting on a third period insurance marker to help propel the Regiment to a 7-4 victory over the Mooseheads. For his efforts, Danicek, who ended the evening with a +2 rating, was named the game's second star.

On Friday night in Charlottetown, the first-year forward scored the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third period, then added an insurance marker 67 seconds later as the Regiment rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Islanders 5-2. Danicek would also add an assist before claiming first star honors on the night.

In Saint John on Saturday night, Danicek and the Regiment ended the week on a winning note. Trailing 3-1 at one point, Newfoundland stormed back with Danicek recording a third period helper before netting the game-winning tally 3:08 into overtime to cap off a 5-4 win over the Sea Dogs. The victory kept the Regiment in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference.

Danicek, selected 24th overall by the Regiment at the 2025 CHL Import Draft, currently sits second on the team with 60 points, including 28 goals, in 50 games. Prior to making his way to the QMJHL, Danicek was an offensive star with the Sparta Praha U20 squad.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 20 | Marek Danicek (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2026

