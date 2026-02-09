FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 20
Published on February 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release


Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from February 2 to 8.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Marek DANICEK | Newfoundland Regiment | 3GP-4G-3A, +1

Teddy MUTRYN | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-2G-4A, +2

Lars STEINER | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-1G-4A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Noah LABERGE | Newfoundland Regiment | 3GP-0G-6A, +6

Tommy BLEYL | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-1G-4A, +1

GOALTENDER:

Samuel MELOCHE | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2-0-0-0, .983%, 0.50, 1 SO

