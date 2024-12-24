Marcel Berry Suffers Season Ending Injury

December 24, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Upon further testing for an injury sustained to Marcel Berry in the game against the Dallas Sidekicks on December 15, the Comets can confirm that the midfielder will be out for the remainder of this season.

Berry will undergo surgery before Christmas performed by Dr. Michael Justice and Dr. Kyle Busch with Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (OSI). Berry will be placed on Injured Reserve and will be in the rehab care of Ortho Coach with Austin Williams and Shawn Dumers.

"Season-ending injuries are always tough, but this one feels especially difficult," said Stefan Stokic, Comets head coach. "Marcel is an exceptional athlete and was poised to have a great season. We'll miss his presence on the field and will shift our focus to his full recovery."

Since joining the Comets this season, Berry had an immediate impact as he shined with three goals and two assists in four games. Berry originally entered the MASL in 2019 with the Harrisburg Heat before spending three seasons with the St. Louis Ambush. In 83 games throughout five seasons, Berry has tallied 21 goals and 24 assists.

"We are saddened to lose Marcel for the season on the field," said Brian Budzinski, Comets Managing Partner. "But he will remain an integral part of the team's success off the field. I am confident that Marcel will come back stronger than ever as he is in great hands with the Doctors from OSI & our Ortho Coach Athletic Training Staff. Our organization will be by his side, step by step until he's back on the Blue Turf with that big smile of his."

The Comets will continue to support Berry throughout the upcoming recovery process and cannot wait to see him healthy and back on the field next season.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 24, 2024

Marcel Berry Suffers Season Ending Injury - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.