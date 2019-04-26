Marblehead Native Headlines Three Additions to North Shore Navigators Roster

April 26, 2019 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) - North Shore Navigators News Release





LYNN, Mass. - The North Shore Navigators have added two more pitchers and a third catcher to their 2019 roster. Director of Player Procurement Joe Gill made Thursday's announcement with the start of a new Futures Collegiate Baseball League season just over a month away.

Marblehead native Beau Dana (Dickinson College) and Ricardo Santana will work on the pitching staff, while Nolan Watson (Dayton) joins Santana's Central Alabama Community College teammate Louis Olivieri, a former Swampscott standout, and St. John's freshman Colin Wetterau to form a catching trio.

"Beau is a local native with Division 1 experience who we expect to contribute big innings on the mound, while Ricardo and Nolan come from strong junior college programs. We're looking to having all three of them on our roster this summer," said Gill. "Ricardo continues to add depth to our staff, and Nolan brings another big bat and presence behind the plate. He's having a great season right now and will be playing D1 ball next year."

Dana spent his first season of collegiate ball at Georgetown University in 2018, making 10 appearances out of the bullpen and striking out 11 batters over 14.2 innings of work. He will attend Dickinson College (Pa.) next year, competing in the Division 3 Centennial Conference. After pitching for the Hoyas, Dana joined the former FCBL rival Martha's Vineyard Sharks late last summer, allowing one earned run through four frames. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound righty prepped at Deerfield Academy and Marblehead High, averaging 17 strikeouts per game as a high school senior.

Santana has made six appearances during his freshman season at Central Alabama. The Lawrence, Mass., native struck out five batters through his first 4.2 innings of work, including three during a four-out stint back on March 26 at Wallace-Dothan. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder began his college career at Worcester State.

Watson is in the midst of an impressive sophomore season at CCBC Essex and will transfer to the Division 1 level at the University of Dayton next year. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound West Creek, N.J., native catches and plays the outfield for the Maryland-based junior college club, which he currently leads with a .381 average and 31 runs scored to go along with 11 RBI in 34 games. Watson, a New Jersey All-Shore Second Team pick in high school, also reaches base at a .507 clip and has stolen 15 bags. Last summer, he posted a .322 average with eight RBI in 23 games for the New York Collegiate League's Syracuse Spartans.

The Navigator roster continues to be unveiled in advance of the 2019 season, which begins on Thursday, May 30 at Brockton. Following back-to-back games on the road, the team's Fraser Field debut is slated for Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m. against the Nashua Silver Knights.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.