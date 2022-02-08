Marauders Release 2022 Single-Game Tickets and Promotional Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have released the rest of the 2022 promotional schedule as well as single-game tickets for the team's 13th season at LECOM Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com.

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The fun continues for Opening Weekend, beginning April 15 and featuring a Championship Commemorative Baseball Giveaway; Saturday, April 16, presented by Pepsi, will be an Easter Celebration and will feature Postgame Fireworks presented by Budweiser.

Recurring promotions for the 2022 season include the following:

PAWS & CLAWS -- Fans can bring their well-behaved dogs to the game and enjoy specials on White Claw beverages for fans 21 and older. Relief areas and water dishes will be available on the concourse. Paws & Claws dates are: April 29, May 27, July 1, August 12, and September 2.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIÃ"N -- May 6, July 16, and September 2, the Marauders will once again participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión ("Fun Cup") as the Bradenton Barbanegras, paying tribute to local Hispanic and Latino communities. The Marauders will wear special uniforms, and fans will enjoy pregame live music.

THIRSTY THURSDAY (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA) -- Each Thursday will be a Thirsty Thursday with specials on beers and soft drinks.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER) -- Postgame fireworks shows will take place on six dates: April 16, May 28, June 11, July 3, July 30, and September 3.

GIVEAWAYS -- On 3 dates, the Marauders will feature an exclusive giveaway item upon entry: Championship Baseball, first 1,000 fans (April 15), Independence Day T-Shirt, first 1,500 fans (July 3), and a Bradenton Marauders Backpack, first 500 kids 12 & under (July 30). The season will also feature 2 items that must be purchased as part of a ticket package: a Roberto Clemente Hat (May 6) and a Hawaiian Shirt (May 7).

KIDS CLUB -- The season will include five Kids Club dates: April 16, May 8, July 15, August 13, and September 2.

Single-date promotions include the following:

- April 27: Education Day

- April 29: Rivalry/Class of 2022 Night

- May 7: Margaritaville Night

- May 8: Mother's Day Celebration

- May 27: Mental Health Awareness Night

- May 28: Military Appreciation Night

- June 10: Faith & Family Night

- June 11: Star Wars Night

- July 3: Independence Day Celebration

- July 13: Summer Camp Day #1

- July 27: Summer Camp Day #2

- July 29: Bradenton Nine Devils Tribute Night

- July 30: Back to School Night

- August 12: First Responders Appreciation Night

- August 13: Space Night

- August 26: Youth Baseball/Softball Night

- August 27: Pride Night

- September 3: Fan Appreciation Night

The Marauders will wear three unique themed jerseys during the 2022 season: Margaritaville Night (May 7), Military Appreciation Night & Independence Day Celebration (May 28 & July 3), and Star Wars Night (June 11).

The jerseys will be available for auction online and inside the park during the game.

Marauders Season Tickets, Group Packages, and 5-Game Flex Plans are on sale now. Season Tickets for Maruaders Home Games cost $363 per plan and feature many perks. Group tickets start at $11 and include a hat and a drink. Bucs Bucks, group experiences, and hospitality areas are also available for those interested in bringing a group out to the ballpark. The all-new 5-Game Flex Pack starts at $55 featuring tickets to the premium games and free gifts.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer, starting with the Home Opener on April 12 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

